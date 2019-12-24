JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.36. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

