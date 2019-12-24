JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4169 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

