JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBUS traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864. JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

