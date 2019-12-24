Joseph Klein III Sells 1,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $63,740.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $51,074.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

IONS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 593,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,239. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5,688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

