Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $29,184.00 and approximately $667.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01172409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

