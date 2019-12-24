John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1655 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

