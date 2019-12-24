John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Trading Down 0.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.44, approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000.

