John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3468 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

