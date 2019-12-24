John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.40 Million

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to report $530.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.70 million to $535.10 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $537.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 94,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,072. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

