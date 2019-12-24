Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Up 9.7%

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) shares shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, 418,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 362,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jianpu Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 7,973,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 778,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jianpu Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,610,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,086,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 203,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 800.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 437,712 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

