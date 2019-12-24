Jason Gardner Sells 2,897 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $43,744.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $66,319.20.

Shares of MGTA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. 321,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,627. The company has a market cap of $565.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.24. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 488,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

