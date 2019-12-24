Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.74

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.74 and traded as high as $90.31. Jacobs Engineering Group shares last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 1,400,589 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on JEC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

