ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.57 (BMV:HEEM)

ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING (BMV:HEEM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5655 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING has a twelve month low of $434.15 and a twelve month high of $532.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.63.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES INC/CY HEDGED MSCI EMERGING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.