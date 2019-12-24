iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.40

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.40 and traded as high as $58.63. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 10,998 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9607 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JXI)

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

