iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.40

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.40 and traded as high as $58.63. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 10,998 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9607 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JXI)
iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.
