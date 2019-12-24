iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:HEWU)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4212 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEWU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. 3,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.