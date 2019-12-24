iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.62

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HSCZ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. 191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

