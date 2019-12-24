iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:DEFA)

iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:DEFA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3255 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BATS DEFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 4 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

