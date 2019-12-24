IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Volume Hits $2.61 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo and IDEX. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.02 or 0.06194559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022827 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Coineal, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.