Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.