Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658. Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

