Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2403 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.