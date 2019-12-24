Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.35. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $72.52.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.