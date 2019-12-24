Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1554 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of XMVM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

