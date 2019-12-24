Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5333 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

GHII stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

