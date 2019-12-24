Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9134 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,749. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $233.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

