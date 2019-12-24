Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9134 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,749. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $233.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.52.
Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile
