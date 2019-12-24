Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. 12,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

