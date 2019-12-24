Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6354 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

RYU traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,870. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.