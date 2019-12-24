Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7993 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Shares of RHS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.32. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $111.19 and a 1 year high of $147.26.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
