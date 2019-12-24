Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7993 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Shares of RHS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.32. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $111.19 and a 1 year high of $147.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

