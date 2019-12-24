Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Raises Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9603 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PBP traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $21.53. 43,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,300. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

