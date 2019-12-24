Invesco Solar ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,800. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.
Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile
