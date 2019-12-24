Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1023 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

BATS OMFS remained flat at $$29.06 during trading on Monday. 655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

