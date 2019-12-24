Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4577 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,773,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,553,471. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $212.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average of $192.94.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

