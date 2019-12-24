Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PBSM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.