Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3783 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMFP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.01. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

