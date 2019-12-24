Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,518. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

