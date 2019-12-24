Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.93

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.9321 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.

Shares of NYSEARCA NFO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $73.21.

