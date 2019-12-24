Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3474 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ IDLB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $28.92.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.