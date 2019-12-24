Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

REDV traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $23.73. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

