Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

PSJ traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,641. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.