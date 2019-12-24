Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
PSJ traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,641. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82.
Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile
