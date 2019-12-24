Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DWIN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.58. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.