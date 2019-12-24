Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

PRN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.55. 2,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

In other Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF news, insider Norwell Mark 761,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.