Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. 49,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,179. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

