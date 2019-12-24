Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. 49,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,179. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

