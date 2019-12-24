Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5261 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.
Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $26.26. 826,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $27.17.
About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund
