Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:IHYV)

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of IHYV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

