Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Cleantech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
NYSEARCA:PZD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.
About Invesco Cleantech ETF
