Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSMR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $25.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91.

