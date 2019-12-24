Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 349,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,619. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

