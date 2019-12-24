Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.10. 105,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,844. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

