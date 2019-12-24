Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1368 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BSBE traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

