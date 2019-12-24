Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:BSMM)

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSMM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

